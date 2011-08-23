10 Things You Can Do With A $100 TouchPad

I like travelling to rough n' tumble, out of the way, maybe not the safest places. Sometimes I want to bring my laptop, but I don't dare ruining it. I wouldn't want to ruin an expensive tablet, either. Bringing a $100 TouchPad could be a great solution. Connect whenever you have Wi-Fi to figure out what you're going to do while travelling, and you can avoid internet cafes and such. And if it's stolen by guerillas, well, it's not the end of the world.

Other ideas for what you could do with a TouchPad? Let 'em rip in the comments