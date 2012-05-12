10 Things We Really Hate About Apple

Apple is certainly not the only company that relies on Asian contract manufacturers like Foxconn to make its products more cheaply and efficiently, despite the many criticisms labour groups have about working conditions there. And to its credit, Apple has taken steps to improve the situation. Apple has reportedly offered to foot some of the costs of improving contractors' plants. CEO Tim Cook even visited Foxconn earlier this year--something late cofounder Steve Jobs never did.

The reason Apple's partnership with Foxconn is so frustrating is because it goes so completely against its brand: the smooth integration of everything under one roof. Apple bills itself as an American company. The back of every product notes that it was 'Designed by Apple in California.' But Apple outsources the production overseas.

Likewise, Apple promotes itself as an environment-friendly company, but even Apple's own studies have found that manufacturing plants abroad don't discharge waste properly.

Either Apple needs to fix the problems with its production process, or it needs to stop sugarcoating the fact that it doesn't have that much control over how its designs get turned into gadgets.