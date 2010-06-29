10 Things We Love And Hate About The iPhone 4

After waiting in line for six hours to get an iPhone 4 last Thursday, we spent most of the weekend playing with it.



In short: It’s great!

It’s easily the best mobile phone we’ve ever owned, and a significant step up from our two-year-old iPhone 3G, which was on its last legs.

Many of the improvements were part of the iOS 4 software upgrade, which iPhone 3GS and iPod touch third-generation users can also experience.

But several of our favourite features are unique to the iPhone 4.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.