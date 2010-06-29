10 Things We Love And Hate About The iPhone 4

After waiting in line for six hours to get an iPhone 4 last Thursday, we spent most of the weekend playing with it.
In short: It’s great!
It’s easily the best mobile phone we’ve ever owned, and a significant step up from our two-year-old iPhone 3G, which was on its last legs.
Many of the improvements were part of the iOS 4 software upgrade, which iPhone 3GS and iPod touch third-generation users can also experience.
But several of our favourite features are unique to the iPhone 4.
It's maybe not a huge upgrade over last year's iPhone 3GS in this regard, but made our 2008-vintage iPhone 3G feel like a kid's tricycle next to this Ducati.
This makes using the iPhone, apps, and the mobile web much more productive and enjoyable.
(Photo taken with an iPhone 4.)
It takes beautiful pictures and video, and we'll be able to leave our point-and-shoot Canon at home from now on
We've heard some complaints about red-eye from the LED flash, though...
We were getting to the point where our iPhone 3G was at risk of running out of battery power before we got home, every single day.
The new battery in the iPhone 4 and its more energy efficient chip are really helpful.
Like with the iPad, it feels like we don't even have to think about the battery on the iPhone anymore.
The iOS 4 software features are useful, especially the unified email inbox and multitasking/fast app switching
But there's still some stuff we're not crazy about. For instance, we don't love that we're chained to iTunes and a USB cable to sync. It feels so 2007
Apple doesn't do a good job with its error messages when you're offline, like in the subway, where we write a lot of emails
This could be a lot more elegant. For instance, something like, 'It looks like you're offline. We'll cue up your emails and automatically send them when you're back online.'
Hey, Apple, start testing your iPhones in New York!
OK, it's not an 'iPad killer,' as we had posed. But seriously, after spending the weekend with our new iPhone 4, our iPad 3G feels a lot older than two months. (This is truly a 'first-world problem.' Sorry.)
For practical purposes, the bigger screen on the iPad and deeper apps will mean we're still going to use the iPhone 4 and iPad for different things. Reading e-books on the big iPad screen is still a nicer experience than shoving the iPhone 4 in our faces in bed. Et cetera.
But wow, we really can't wait for the iOS 4 software update for the iPad, including a unified email inbox, fast app switching, multitasking, and folders.
And we're already excited for the next iPad hardware, which will hopefully include a crisper 'retina' display and a camera for FaceTime video chatting.
It's not as bad as it used to be... most days. AT&T has invested a bunch of money in its network in New York and other cities. (And we haven't had any issues with the supposed left-hand-holding reception problem.)
But AT&T still hasn't switched on its super-fast HSPA 7.2 network here, which Apple started supporting in theory via the iPhone 3GS a year ago.
And for many customers, like us, you need to buy a $150 'Micro-cell' to get functional service in your home. (And even after you buy that device, which uses the home broadband connection you pay for, AT&T still has the stones to charge you for any phone calls or data that goes over that connection.)
AT&T has done some smart things to improve itself, like offering a cheaper, $15/month data plan, and making some service improvements. But we still really wish we had a choice in our service provider.
