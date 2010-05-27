10 Things We Learned Today

Photo: Photo illustration: Business Insider. iPhone photo: Gizmodo.
- Apple now has a higher market cap than Microsoft. A decade ago, Microsoft was worth half a trillion dollars more than Apple. Tough decade for Redmond.
- Facebook launched a PR blitz to address privacy concerns. Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out the changes the company was making. If you’re still worried, here’s how to put your profile on lockdown.
- FarmVille developer Zynga struck a deal with Yahoo to distribute its games there. That’s a huge first step toward establishing some independence from its primary distribution partner, Facebook.
- Foxconn continued to draw heat over the suicides at its Chinese electronics factories, even though the suicide rate there is lower than in China as a whole. In any case, this won’t be an issue going forward, because Foxconn has hit on the brilliant idea of making employees promise not to kill themselves.
- Foursquare plans to add a feature that will allow users to upload photos. Details are scant.
- Carol Bartz, CEO of Yahoo, assured the world that her company was still very much in the search business, and that its search results would be completely overhauled in the coming months. Something needs overhauling — Yahoo’s engagement stats have fallen off a cliff.
- Google thinks Google Apps could be a billion-dollar business within 3-4 years. That would be a twentyfold increase from where things stand now.
- The massively-multiplayer online game Old Republic is “the largest R&D project EA has ever undertaken in terms of total dollars that we expect to spend bringing the title to market.” The company will need to sign up at least a million users just to break even.
- As it turns out, opening fire on a fleeing vehicle is against the law, even if you witnessed its occupants stealing iPhones.
- Google and PBS are trying to crowdsource a solution to the ongoing gulf coast oil leak disaster, calling for proposed submissions via YouTube, and promising to air the best ones. Assuming adorable kittens aren’t the solution, we don’t imagine YouTube will be that helpful.
