10 Things We Learned Today

- Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance at All Things Digital’s D8 conference was a complete disaster. Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer didn’t do much better.
- Zynga acquired fellow social-gaming company Challenge Games. Zynga bought Serious Games back in February, and in general, the industry has been experiencing a massive roll-up.
- Hubspot posted a great set of charts on who uses Twitter and how. As we’ve seen in earlier studies, only a tiny percentage of accounts ever tweet anything.
- Two top tech companies made major personnel moves: Microsoft lost its VP for U.S. advertising, while Yahoo announced a new new CTO, an internal promotion.
- Google told us they would be adding the option to view incoming emails serially, rather than as threaded conversations, in the next few months. This is huge news for some folks around here.
- AT&T’s elimination of unlimited 3G data plans continued to cause controversy. But there’s really nothing unreasonable about it.
- Professional network LinkedIn said it plans to almost double its headcount this year.
- In the latest sign that location-based services are going quasi-mainstream, Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley is on the cover of the UK edition of Wired.
- Google’s Android team celebrated the launch of Froyo in its own, special way: moving around giant statues of dessert items.
- Via Gizmodo, the cult-sensation Pride and Prejudice and Zombies has been turned into an iPhone game by Freeverse. It costs $2.99, and this trailer has us seriously considering springing for our second ever paid app:
