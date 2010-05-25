10 Things We Learned Today

Photo: Associated Press
- Twitter dropped another bomb on its developers, announcing that third-parties were no longer authorised to put ads in Twitter streams, and that anyone selling display ads around tweets would have to give Twitter a cut.
- After years of opacity, Google finally made public the percentage of AdSense revenues it shares with publishers. Display ads earn publishers a 68% split, search ads 51%.
- 99% of links to news items from blogs go to old media (broadcast or print) sites, according to a new report from the Pew Research centre. Just four news outlets account for 80% of those links: BBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CNN. If the New York Times adopts a strict paywall, it might lose its spot on that list.
- Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is joining Khosla Ventures as an environmental adviser. Weird.
- Carol Bartz still knows how to swear, and is a better debater than Michael Arrington. But she doesn’t understand Google’s business as well as she thinks she does.
- Apple is likely about to discontinue the iPhone 3G, which can’t support iPhone OS 4.
- IBM bought Sterling Commerce from AT&T for $1.4 billion. This is just the first step in a planned $20 billion, five-year spending spree.
- The latest freedom-from-AT&T rumour: the iPhone will be available on Verizon Sprint this summer. We don’t know if this is true, but at least its a fresh spin on a very old topic of speculation.
- Steve Jobs will deliver the keynote address at WWDC, Apple’s developer conference. This was to be expected, but now its official (and says good things about his health).
- What does Flash have in common with Yankee Stadium? You can’t access either of them with an iPad.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.