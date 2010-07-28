10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

Twitter is testing inline video and photos to be included as part of your 140 character tweets.

Disney buys gaming company Playdom to the tune of $763.2 million dollars.

Yahoo Japan’s decision to buddy up with Google is not sitting well with Microsoft.

Three iPad users are filing a class action lawsuit against Apple for overheating iPads.

Wall Street Journal releases a list of the 25 highest paid executives; SAI rounds up the 7 tech executives who made the cut, including Terry Semel of Yahoo.

PCWorld offers 5 reasons not to jailbreak your iPhone, even if it is legal.

Family Tracker is made relevant again, as iOS4’s multitasking allows users to run the app in the background, updating GPS locations of family members.

Amazon is connecting to Facebook accounts to customise product recommendations based on your profile.

With waning print readership, NYT technology blog warns readers, “Don’t trust the web.”

Chatroulette remains committed to making their site safe: flashers, guard your IP address.

