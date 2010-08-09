10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:



Skype plans to raise $100 million in an IPO.

Meet Steven Slater, the (now) infamous flight attendant who bailed on his flight — after it landed — via the emergency slide, following a fight with a passenger.

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison writes the New York Times to express his discontent with the HP board for asking HP CEO Mark Hurd to resign.

Hurd is definitely not the only CEO to resign in scandal; read about other CEO scandals that have led to resignation.

Wired weighs in on Google and Verizon’s plan for the future of net neutrality.

Speaking of Google, the company is reported to be in talks to buy Jambool for $70 million.

What are the first jobs that led to success at the CEO-level? Explore the jobs that 10 CEOs held before running their multi-million dollar businesses.

Higher U.S. visa fees may have an impact on tech companies who outsource their work to other countries, such as India.

Verizon’s plans for 2011 and 2012 — including another Droid and Android tablets — are revealed by Boy Genius Report.

AT&T is planning on allowing iPhone and Blackberry Torch users to access their U-verse television service DVR content through their mobile devices.

