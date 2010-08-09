10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em: 

  • Skype plans to raise $100 million in an IPO.
  • Meet Steven Slater, the (now) infamous flight attendant who bailed on his flight — after it landed — via the emergency slide, following a fight with a passenger.
  • Oracle CEO Larry Ellison writes the New York Times to express his discontent with the HP board for asking HP CEO Mark Hurd to resign.
  • Hurd is definitely not the only CEO to resign in scandal; read about other CEO scandals that have led to resignation.
  • Wired weighs in on Google and Verizon’s plan for the future of net neutrality.
  • Speaking of Google, the company is reported to be in talks to buy Jambool for $70 million.
  • What are the first jobs that led to success at the CEO-level? Explore the jobs that 10 CEOs held before running their multi-million dollar businesses.
  • Higher U.S. visa fees may have an impact on tech companies who outsource their work to other countries, such as India.
  • Verizon’s plans for 2011 and 2012 — including another Droid and Android tablets — are revealed by Boy Genius Report.
  • AT&T is planning on allowing iPhone and Blackberry Torch users to access their U-verse television service DVR content through their mobile devices.

