10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed it:

HP CEO resigns over accusations of sexual harassment, with $40 – $50 million in severance.

RIM is talking with Saudi Arabian phone companies in an attempt to keep all BlackBerry services running.

Bill Gates says that the best education will come from the web in five years.

Check out Apple’s recent patents, including the “iBike.”

In a recent survey, Britain discovers that employees are distracted by social networking sites.

The U.S. Military bans its personnel from viewing the Wikileaks site.

Samsung, Toshiba, and others are accused of price-fixing LCD screens for consumers.

Universal Music Group removes its music videos from MTV’s online sites.

Having Kanye West as a Twitter follower isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Demand Media files for an IPO.

