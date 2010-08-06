10 Things We Learned Today

Here's today's roundup of tech news in case you missed it:

bill gates

  • HP CEO resigns over accusations of sexual harassment, with $40 – $50 million in severance.
  • RIM is talking with Saudi Arabian phone companies in an attempt to keep all BlackBerry services running.
  • Bill Gates says that the best education will come from the web in five years.
  • Check out Apple’s recent patents, including the “iBike.”
  • In a recent survey, Britain discovers that employees are distracted by social networking sites.
  • The U.S. Military bans its personnel from viewing the Wikileaks site.
  • Samsung, Toshiba, and others are accused of price-fixing LCD screens for consumers.
  • Universal Music Group removes its music videos from MTV’s online sites.
  • Having Kanye West as a Twitter follower isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
  • Demand Media files for an IPO.

