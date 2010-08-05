10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

The iPad 100 days later — is it still as good as day 1?

Google and Verizon say they’re not in talks to help end net neutrality — despite a New York Times article suggesting they are.

After Katie Couric’s off-the-cuff remarks about the Palin kids goes viral on YouTube, SAI takes a look at other embarrassing moments by reporters and anchors.

The Pentagon wants their Afghan war documents back from Wikileaks.

Google and Facebook are going up against each other, with Google trying to get a piece of the social networking pie.

Apple rumormongers are reporting a new iPhone release in January 2011 and a 7-inch iPad in the works.

Lebanon is now looking at security concerns surrounding the BlackBerry, but not yet banning the use of the phones — yet.

Info about the HP Zeen is written up by Engadget, including news of a special printer bundle with the tablet for $399.

Will Ferrell does a “Tour of Tech” for gadgets that never came to be.

Redbeacon, startup winner of Startup 2010 and (now defunct) TechCrunch50, gets $7.4 million in their first-round funding.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.