10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:
- The iPad 100 days later — is it still as good as day 1?
- Google and Verizon say they’re not in talks to help end net neutrality — despite a New York Times article suggesting they are.
- After Katie Couric’s off-the-cuff remarks about the Palin kids goes viral on YouTube, SAI takes a look at other embarrassing moments by reporters and anchors.
- The Pentagon wants their Afghan war documents back from Wikileaks.
- Google and Facebook are going up against each other, with Google trying to get a piece of the social networking pie.
- Apple rumormongers are reporting a new iPhone release in January 2011 and a 7-inch iPad in the works.
- Lebanon is now looking at security concerns surrounding the BlackBerry, but not yet banning the use of the phones — yet.
- Info about the HP Zeen is written up by Engadget, including news of a special printer bundle with the tablet for $399.
- Will Ferrell does a “Tour of Tech” for gadgets that never came to be.
- Redbeacon, startup winner of Startup 2010 and (now defunct) TechCrunch50, gets $7.4 million in their first-round funding.
