10 Stories You Can't Miss

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:



The latest BlackBerry — the BlackBerry Torch — was announced today, along with an updated OS.

PlayOn is looking to bring Hulu and Netflix to the iPhone and iPod via HTML5.

Bing Maps can now figure out cab fares through its maps.

The company One Laptop Per Child may be teaming up with India to help create that $35 tablet.

The Venture Capital Human Capital report breaks down the demographics of founders who’ve received funding this year.

New site Rdio is now streaming music (including your own music collection) to mobile devices in the US and Canada.

The FBI is asking Wikipedia to remove the FBI’s seal from the site.

Google is allowing multiple account sign-ins on their sites.

A new colour e-Reader is entering the market, combining social media and reading at $99.

Social media marketing is taken aim at by site “What The F— Is My Social Media Strategy?”

