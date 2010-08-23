10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:
- Verizon fights back against criticism to their net neutrality statement with Google, saying critics are “dead wrong” about the proposal.
- Yahoo head of communications products, Jason Titus, will be leaving the company.
- Take a look at the house Steve Jobs has been trying to tear down for years; a group of preservationists fighting to save the house have dropped their case.
- HP and Dell are fighting over 3PAR, with HP besting Dell with an offer of $1.6 billion.
- Some customers of iTunes are discovering that hackers have been charging thousands of dollars worth of apps onto their iTunes and PayPal accounts.
- “The Social Network” movie is not making any friends over at Facebook. Word is, the Facebook execs are none too pleased with the film.
- Dish Network will be streaming shows online to Dish customers, with its first shows available from Discovery Channel, HGTV and MTV.
- Thinking of dropping your cable package for streaming TV? The New York Times talks to those who have cut out cable (or attempted to, at least).
- SAI also takes a look at streaming shows to your TV, taking a look at what Apple’s iTV could mean for users.
- Reconsidering social media: after Week in Tech host Leo LaPorte writes a post about leaving Google Buzz this weekend, GigaOm defends social media and its useful nature.
