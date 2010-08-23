10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

Verizon fights back against criticism to their net neutrality statement with Google, saying critics are “dead wrong” about the proposal.

Yahoo head of communications products, Jason Titus, will be leaving the company.

Take a look at the house Steve Jobs has been trying to tear down for years; a group of preservationists fighting to save the house have dropped their case.

HP and Dell are fighting over 3PAR, with HP besting Dell with an offer of $1.6 billion.

Some customers of iTunes are discovering that hackers have been charging thousands of dollars worth of apps onto their iTunes and PayPal accounts.

“The Social Network” movie is not making any friends over at Facebook. Word is, the Facebook execs are none too pleased with the film.

Dish Network will be streaming shows online to Dish customers, with its first shows available from Discovery Channel, HGTV and MTV.

Thinking of dropping your cable package for streaming TV? The New York Times talks to those who have cut out cable (or attempted to, at least).

SAI also takes a look at streaming shows to your TV, taking a look at what Apple’s iTV could mean for users.

Reconsidering social media: after Week in Tech host Leo LaPorte writes a post about leaving Google Buzz this weekend, GigaOm defends social media and its useful nature.

