10 Things We Learned Today

Facebook purchases Hot Potato for an estimated $10 to $15 million.

RIM is now listed as ‘SELL’ by Morgan Stanley analyst Ehud Gelblum, listing problems such as countries shutting down BlackBerry services.

LG’s vice president of marketing makes some strong statements about their upcoming tablet, saying their tablet will be “better than iPad.”

Nokia bought Motally, a mobile analytics firm, for an undisclosed amount.

Google announces that 100 million users search Google Maps through mobile devices, in what VentureBeat calls a swipe at Facebook’s Places.

It’s the era of the tablet: research says that customers are looking to buy tablets in the next year (and not just iPads).

John Gruber from Daring Fireball calls Google CEO Eric Schmidt “creepy” in a post today that recounts several odd opinions from Schmidt regarding personal information and other topics.

Inkling, a digital textbook startup that creates interactive textbooks for schools, has received several rounds of funding and launches today.

Wondering where Sprint’s 4G WiMax coverage is? CNET takes a look at Sprint’s lack of coverage in major U.S. cities.

An animation company creates a video that pokes fun at Google and their “domination of the world.”

