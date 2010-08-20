10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:
Photo: Engadget
- Facebook purchases Hot Potato for an estimated $10 to $15 million.
- RIM is now listed as ‘SELL’ by Morgan Stanley analyst Ehud Gelblum, listing problems such as countries shutting down BlackBerry services.
- LG’s vice president of marketing makes some strong statements about their upcoming tablet, saying their tablet will be “better than iPad.”
- Nokia bought Motally, a mobile analytics firm, for an undisclosed amount.
- Google announces that 100 million users search Google Maps through mobile devices, in what VentureBeat calls a swipe at Facebook’s Places.
- It’s the era of the tablet: research says that customers are looking to buy tablets in the next year (and not just iPads).
- John Gruber from Daring Fireball calls Google CEO Eric Schmidt “creepy” in a post today that recounts several odd opinions from Schmidt regarding personal information and other topics.
- Inkling, a digital textbook startup that creates interactive textbooks for schools, has received several rounds of funding and launches today.
- Wondering where Sprint’s 4G WiMax coverage is? CNET takes a look at Sprint’s lack of coverage in major U.S. cities.
- An animation company creates a video that pokes fun at Google and their “domination of the world.”
