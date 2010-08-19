10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

Facebook launched their location-based service yesterday and it’s all anyone’s talking about; before you decide to turn the feature off, however, learn how to use it.

Intel buys McAfee for an impressive $7.7 billion, but most are left wondering what this move could mean for the company.

Ex-HP CEO Mark Hurd resigned from the company earlier this month amidst scandal, but Hurd’s able to have the last laugh — under his reign, HP was able to reach their earnings targets for the quarter.

How do tech companies make their billions? Ars Technica takes a look at the giants of the tech industry and how they work.

If you’ve ever been tempted to post a video on YouTube, SAI gives you 100,000 reasons to start: meet some of the YouTube stars who earned $100,000 this past year.

People magazine debuts its iPad app with a deal for current subscribers versus non-subscribers.

North Korea’s gotten in on the Twitter game recently and were swiftly blocked by the South Korean government.

Learn a lesson from how a startup can begin with the best start imaginable — lots of money and users — and yet still manage to sink its own boat.

Groupon’s having their best day ever, after offering a coupon deal with clothing company, Gap — Groupon is selling discounts to the tune of 10 Groupons a second.

Find out who the 18 most hated companies are, according to the American Customer Service Index.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.