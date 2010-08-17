10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:
- Advertisers are estimated to spend $1.7 billion in ads on social networks this year, with next year projected for advertisers to spend even more.
- Shopkick, the latest in location-based apps, launched its iPhone app today helping customers locate deals by location.
- Wired.com says the Web is dead and more users are turning to apps instead.
- Netflix and HBO will not be able to reach a deal to show HBO’s content through Netflix streaming; HBO plans to launch its own streaming network of shows and movies called HBO Go.
- Facebook facts and numbers are broken down and show the evolution of the social networking giant.
- Speaking of Facebook, three of its key engineers who helped build up the website and company are now quitting.
- Sony’s new PSP ads mock the iPhones gaming power, but shows the underlying threat smartphones are having on mobile gaming.
- The FCC confirms that most broadband internet users are not getting the download speed that ISPs advertise.
- Yahoo search will now transition to being “Powered by Bing” as the internet site leaves behind SearchMonkey.
- Adobe Air is developing apps for the Android, which will be unveiled during Q4 of this year.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.