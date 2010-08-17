10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

Advertisers are estimated to spend $1.7 billion in ads on social networks this year, with next year projected for advertisers to spend even more.

Shopkick, the latest in location-based apps, launched its iPhone app today helping customers locate deals by location.

Wired.com says the Web is dead and more users are turning to apps instead.

Netflix and HBO will not be able to reach a deal to show HBO’s content through Netflix streaming; HBO plans to launch its own streaming network of shows and movies called HBO Go.

Facebook facts and numbers are broken down and show the evolution of the social networking giant.

Speaking of Facebook, three of its key engineers who helped build up the website and company are now quitting.

Sony’s new PSP ads mock the iPhones gaming power, but shows the underlying threat smartphones are having on mobile gaming.

The FCC confirms that most broadband internet users are not getting the download speed that ISPs advertise.

Yahoo search will now transition to being “Powered by Bing” as the internet site leaves behind SearchMonkey.

Adobe Air is developing apps for the Android, which will be unveiled during Q4 of this year.

