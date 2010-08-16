10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

Apple’s iAds are having some issues; slow rollout, Apple’s overbearing control over the iAds, and other problems are overshadowing some of the iAd’s triumphs in advertising.

Comscore’s rankings place Google at the top of online video, but the big surprise is that Facebook placed third in the online video market, attracting 46 million unique viewers.

Dell agrees to purchase data storage company 3Par Inc. to the tune of $1.15 billion. Here’s why.

Verizon is testing broadband speeds and managed to achieve almost 1 gigabit per second in one instance, as the company looks to faster broadband speeds for the future. (Translation: Much faster than you’d have any practical use for, at least today.)

Apple has hired someone to be a product manager of mobile commerce. Could that mean your iPhone 5 may someday be used as a credit card in real-world stores?

Netflix is doing well these days — with stock valued at $140 a share — despite past thoughts that the company was on the edge of going out of business. SAI takes a look at the company and its competition over the past few years.

Android users may be the next to see bandwidth given a limit, as Android data usage is now reported to be 25% higher than iPhone users — whose data plans were limited by AT&T earlier this year.

Goldman Sachs is listing the launch of the BlackBerry Torch as “underwhelming” as the phone fails to sell out the first week it’s available.

Digital magazines may give the media industry a much-needed boost in the future, according to a study done by Next Issue Media.

The history behind computer symbols is demystified, as Gizmodo tracks down the origins of USB symbol, the “@” symbol, and others.

