10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:
- Apple’s iAds are having some issues; slow rollout, Apple’s overbearing control over the iAds, and other problems are overshadowing some of the iAd’s triumphs in advertising.
- Comscore’s rankings place Google at the top of online video, but the big surprise is that Facebook placed third in the online video market, attracting 46 million unique viewers.
- Dell agrees to purchase data storage company 3Par Inc. to the tune of $1.15 billion. Here’s why.
- Verizon is testing broadband speeds and managed to achieve almost 1 gigabit per second in one instance, as the company looks to faster broadband speeds for the future. (Translation: Much faster than you’d have any practical use for, at least today.)
- Apple has hired someone to be a product manager of mobile commerce. Could that mean your iPhone 5 may someday be used as a credit card in real-world stores?
- Netflix is doing well these days — with stock valued at $140 a share — despite past thoughts that the company was on the edge of going out of business. SAI takes a look at the company and its competition over the past few years.
- Android users may be the next to see bandwidth given a limit, as Android data usage is now reported to be 25% higher than iPhone users — whose data plans were limited by AT&T earlier this year.
- Goldman Sachs is listing the launch of the BlackBerry Torch as “underwhelming” as the phone fails to sell out the first week it’s available.
- Digital magazines may give the media industry a much-needed boost in the future, according to a study done by Next Issue Media.
- The history behind computer symbols is demystified, as Gizmodo tracks down the origins of USB symbol, the “@” symbol, and others.
