10 Things We Learned Today

Photo: Glassdoor.com

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

Zynga hires Owen Van Natta, a former exec at Facebook, then MySpace; Van Natta wil serve as Executive Vice President of Business Operations at the gaming company.

PayPal may be in talks with Google to manage payments for Android apps, Bloomberg is reporting.

Ex-Googler Peter Wilson is heading Facebook’s new Seattle office, as the company expands to Washington.

Gowalla CEO Josh Williams insists in an interview that cell phone users prefer apps over the mobile web.

Microsoft’s online ventures is dissected in an article saying the software giant lost $6 billion over the past eight years.

Secure websites such as bank and online shops may be more vulnerable to losing valuable user information than previously thought.

Jonah Peretti, founder of BuzzFeed, does a presentation on viral media and working the “Bored at Work” network to take a video into viral territory.

The BBC defends its use of Flash video on its site and says that they believe “HTML5 is starting to sail off-course.”

Twitter’s new Tweet Button manages to mess up the web, making it impossible for readers to access sites like Mashable and Ars Technica.

Wired continues the net neutrality discussion with an opinion piece on why Google’s standpoint on the issue may be “the best” consumers can expect.

Playboy publishes photos of Jodie Fisher, the woman at the centre of the HP scandal which lead to the resignation of CEO Mark Hurd.

