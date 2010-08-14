10 Things We Learned Today

  • Zynga hires Owen Van Natta, a former exec at Facebook, then MySpace; Van Natta wil serve as Executive Vice President of Business Operations at the gaming company.
  • PayPal may be in talks with Google to manage payments for Android apps, Bloomberg is reporting.
  • Ex-Googler Peter Wilson is heading Facebook’s new Seattle office, as the company expands to Washington.
  • Gowalla CEO Josh Williams insists in an interview that cell phone users prefer apps over the mobile web.
  • Microsoft’s online ventures is dissected in an article saying the software giant lost $6 billion over the past eight years.
  • Secure websites such as bank and online shops may be more vulnerable to losing valuable user information than previously thought.
  • Jonah Peretti, founder of BuzzFeed, does a presentation on viral media and working the “Bored at Work” network to take a video into viral territory.
  • The BBC defends its use of Flash video on its site and says that they believe “HTML5 is starting to sail off-course.”
  • Twitter’s new Tweet Button manages to mess up the web, making it impossible for readers to access sites like Mashable and Ars Technica.
  • Wired continues the net neutrality discussion with an opinion piece on why Google’s standpoint on the issue may be “the best” consumers can expect.
  • Playboy publishes photos of Jodie Fisher, the woman at the centre of the HP scandal which lead to the resignation of CEO Mark Hurd.

