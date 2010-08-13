10 Things We Learned Today

Photo: Marsbot

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

FourSquare added an apps page to their site Wednesday; take a look at the 20 coolest apps being offered.

HP shareholders are suing the HP board over Hurd’s forced resignation.

The Wall Street Journal investigates whether Demand Media is profitable, citing contradicting interviews with co-founder Richard Rosenblatt and papers from Demand’s IPO filing from last Friday claiming otherwise.

SAI takes a look at Apple’s latest iAd for Citibank and what the effect will be on future ads.

Twitter unrolls its new Tweet button and Mashable’s Pete Cashmore analyses its impact (if any) on users.

India may be the next country to ban RIM’s BlackBerry if not allowed to monitor messages.

Could Apple sell 50 million iPads a year? Henry Blodget unpacks the question and looks into the possibility of the iPad reaching this mark.

Facebook now allows user to book aeroplane tickets through their site, but for Delta flights only.

After exploring the best travel apps for iPhone and BlackBerry, read about some of the best travel apps the Android has to offer.

Following The Social Network’s trailer debut, more social networks are putting together their own trailers for their company. GigaOm rounds up all the trailers, including the latest one on Twitter.

