10 Things We Learned Today

Dianne de Guzman

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

Photo: josephwilebski via Flickr

  • Facebook releases its own statement on net neutrality, showing their disagreement with the net neutrality statements made by Google and Verizon earlier this week.
  • Larry Ellison sends a nasty e-mail to Fortune writer Philip Elmer-DeWitt about a recent article that points out Oracle’s ethical standards versus HP’s.
  • Twitter is still doing strongly and shown to grow 109% in June, fuelled by international traffic in Asia and South America.
  • The New York Times questions the usefulness of FaceTime and whether iPhone users are seriously using the video conferencing feature.
  • GigaOm does a review of TweetDeck’s new Android app, before its release tomorrow.
  • One CEO breaks down the anatomy behind a paycheck, using the cost of employing a worker as a reason for his own company’s hiring freeze.
  • Apple TV is rumoured to be renamed iTV and getting apps, however, users will also lose the ability to run iTV at 1080p.
  • Apple also released a patch for the iPhone and iPad, hoping to prevent any future (or current) jailbreaking of the two devices.
  • Facebook was also revealed to have offered FourSquare $120 million earlier this year, walking away from the deal when FourSquare asked for $30 million extra.
  • As e-Readers become more popular, paper book enthusiasts are touting the pluses of reading offline. [Bonus link: Literary magazine McSweeney’s also weighs in on the e-Reader debate.]

