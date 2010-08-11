10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:



Photo: josephwilebski via Flickr

Facebook releases its own statement on net neutrality, showing their disagreement with the net neutrality statements made by Google and Verizon earlier this week.

Larry Ellison sends a nasty e-mail to Fortune writer Philip Elmer-DeWitt about a recent article that points out Oracle’s ethical standards versus HP’s.

Twitter is still doing strongly and shown to grow 109% in June, fuelled by international traffic in Asia and South America.

The New York Times questions the usefulness of FaceTime and whether iPhone users are seriously using the video conferencing feature.

GigaOm does a review of TweetDeck’s new Android app, before its release tomorrow.

One CEO breaks down the anatomy behind a paycheck, using the cost of employing a worker as a reason for his own company’s hiring freeze.

Apple TV is rumoured to be renamed iTV and getting apps, however, users will also lose the ability to run iTV at 1080p.

Apple also released a patch for the iPhone and iPad, hoping to prevent any future (or current) jailbreaking of the two devices.

Facebook was also revealed to have offered FourSquare $120 million earlier this year, walking away from the deal when FourSquare asked for $30 million extra.

As e-Readers become more popular, paper book enthusiasts are touting the pluses of reading offline. [Bonus link: Literary magazine McSweeney’s also weighs in on the e-Reader debate.]

