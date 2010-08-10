10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:
- Amazon is looking to expand beyond e-Readers to new hardware and even once considered launching a mobile phone, according to the New York Times.
- The real reason behind HP CEO Mark Hurd’s resignation is questioned, citing differences between HP’s statements and Hurd’s own publicist.
- OKCupid releases a study saying that iPhone users have more sex than BlackBerry and Android users.
- Is your job still viable post-recession? Read about 23 jobs that show no signs of recovering after this recession.
- RIM works out a deal with Saudi authorities, granting the country access to BlackBerry Messenger.
- Newsweek loses another notable name, continuing the slow exodus of major Newsweek players.
- Twitter unrolls Fast Follow, allowing non-users to begin following Twitter users and receive that person’s tweets through text message.
- Wired continues its criticism of Monday’s joint statement between Google and Verizon on net neutrality.
- Facebook tidies up those annoying birthday wall greetings that clog up your news feed.
- Plastic Logic’s e-Reader, Que ProReader, is discontinued — the company is instead focusing on the next generation of the Que.
