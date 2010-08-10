10 Things We Learned Today

Dianne de Guzman
amazon warehouse

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em: 

  • Amazon is looking to expand beyond e-Readers to new hardware and even once considered launching a mobile phone, according to the New York Times.
  • The real reason behind HP CEO Mark Hurd’s resignation is questioned, citing differences between HP’s statements and Hurd’s own publicist.
  • OKCupid releases a study saying that iPhone users have more sex than BlackBerry and Android users.
  • Is your job still viable post-recession? Read about 23 jobs that show no signs of recovering after this recession.
  • RIM works out a deal with Saudi authorities, granting the country access to BlackBerry Messenger.
  • Newsweek loses another notable name, continuing the slow exodus of major Newsweek players.
  • Twitter unrolls Fast Follow, allowing non-users to begin following Twitter users and receive that person’s tweets through text message.
  • Wired continues its criticism of Monday’s joint statement between Google and Verizon on net neutrality.
  • Facebook tidies up those annoying birthday wall greetings that clog up your news feed.
  • Plastic Logic’s e-Reader, Que ProReader, is discontinued — the company is instead focusing on the next generation of the Que.

