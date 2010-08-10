10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:



Amazon is looking to expand beyond e-Readers to new hardware and even once considered launching a mobile phone, according to the New York Times.

The real reason behind HP CEO Mark Hurd’s resignation is questioned, citing differences between HP’s statements and Hurd’s own publicist.

OKCupid releases a study saying that iPhone users have more sex than BlackBerry and Android users.

Is your job still viable post-recession? Read about 23 jobs that show no signs of recovering after this recession.

RIM works out a deal with Saudi authorities, granting the country access to BlackBerry Messenger.

Newsweek loses another notable name, continuing the slow exodus of major Newsweek players.

Twitter unrolls Fast Follow, allowing non-users to begin following Twitter users and receive that person’s tweets through text message.

Wired continues its criticism of Monday’s joint statement between Google and Verizon on net neutrality.

Facebook tidies up those annoying birthday wall greetings that clog up your news feed.

Plastic Logic’s e-Reader, Que ProReader, is discontinued — the company is instead focusing on the next generation of the Que.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.