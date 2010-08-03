10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

Android makes up 34% of smartphones sold last quarter, passing up Apple and RIM as the best-selling smartphone OS.

Who does AT&T call when they’re in trouble? Gizmodo features the backup facilities of everyone’s favourite phone company.

NBC’s CEO, Jeff Zucker, says in an interview that online TV shows will not always be free for viewers.

Jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad becomes ridiculously easy, but it’s not without a few problems. (Of course.)

Feel like you need a guide to the abbreviations floating around on Twitter? SAI tells you the difference between MT and PRT.

AT&T and Verizon are looking to turn your smartphone into a credit card.

Starting October, United Arab Emirates will halt Blackberry features such as e-mail due to “security concerns.”

Facebook knocks out the competition and becomes the best tech company to work for.

Apple removes ads from its website touting its reception over other smartphones.

New York Times offers developers licensing options to its app platform.

