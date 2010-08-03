10 Things We Learned Today

  • Android makes up 34% of smartphones sold last quarter, passing up Apple and RIM as the best-selling smartphone OS.
  • Who does AT&T call when they’re in trouble? Gizmodo features the backup facilities of everyone’s favourite phone company.
  • NBC’s CEO, Jeff Zucker, says in an interview that online TV shows will not always be free for viewers.
  • Jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad becomes ridiculously easy, but it’s not without a few problems. (Of course.)
  • Feel like you need a guide to the abbreviations floating around on Twitter? SAI tells you the difference between MT and PRT.
  • AT&T and Verizon are looking to turn your smartphone into a credit card.
  • Starting October, United Arab Emirates will halt Blackberry features such as e-mail due to “security concerns.”
  • Facebook knocks out the competition and becomes the best tech company to work for.
  • Apple removes ads from its website touting its reception over other smartphones.
