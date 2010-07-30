10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

Facebook doesn’t have any current IPO plans and may not ever happen, according to SAI.

Google Earth has expanded to include real-time rain and snow.

Oracle is accused of overcharging the U.S. government for software.

The porn industry has expanded to looking for “video sex-chat” workers to chat using iPhone 4’s FaceTime, according to Wired.

Microsoft will try their best to wedge themselves between the Yahoo Japan-Google partnership if they can.

OpenAppMkt is a just-launched alternative app store here to save everyone from app stores who have a tendency to reject apps. Ahem.

Speaking of apps, AndroLib says there are 100,000 Android apps submitted to date; they’re just not in the store yet.

RIM’s entry into the tablet market, Blackpad, is set to be released in November.

Leo Laporte hinted at some wild weekend with Steve Jobs long ago and yadda yadda yadda, he’ll “leave the rest to your imagination.”

Google is cleared of allegations in the UK that they were “snooping” and gathering personal information from unsecured wifi networks.

