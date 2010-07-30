10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:
- Facebook doesn’t have any current IPO plans and may not ever happen, according to SAI.
- Google Earth has expanded to include real-time rain and snow.
- Oracle is accused of overcharging the U.S. government for software.
- The porn industry has expanded to looking for “video sex-chat” workers to chat using iPhone 4’s FaceTime, according to Wired.
- Microsoft will try their best to wedge themselves between the Yahoo Japan-Google partnership if they can.
- OpenAppMkt is a just-launched alternative app store here to save everyone from app stores who have a tendency to reject apps. Ahem.
- Speaking of apps, AndroLib says there are 100,000 Android apps submitted to date; they’re just not in the store yet.
- RIM’s entry into the tablet market, Blackpad, is set to be released in November.
- Leo Laporte hinted at some wild weekend with Steve Jobs long ago and yadda yadda yadda, he’ll “leave the rest to your imagination.”
- Google is cleared of allegations in the UK that they were “snooping” and gathering personal information from unsecured wifi networks.
