10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

Steve Ballmer soothes investor worries in today’s Microsoft presentation. (Hint: tablets!)

View the innards of Apple’s new Magic Trackpad, photo by magical photo.

Need more people to follow on Twitter? Mashable lists 15 Developers and Hackers (of the female persuasion) to follow.

YouTube extends user videos from 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

The crazed launch of iPad’s hottest app is detailed in an exclusive SAI interview with Flipboard CEO, Mike McCue.

At the Black Hat conference in Las Vegas, a security expert demonstrates ATM hacking for an audience. PC World addresses what we can take away from the conference.

Meet the latest revamping of an eReader: Behold! The new Kindle!

GetJar, an alternative app store for Android and BlackBerry (among others), announces a download rate of 3 million apps a day.

Motorola releases its 2Q earnings, boosted by Android smartphones.

Don’t call the iPhone the Jesusphone. Two professors at Texas A&M believe that Apple is “undermining American churches,” says Valleywag.

