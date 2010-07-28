10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

Gawker gives Mark Zuckerberg the paparazzi treatment, stalking the young CEO over the weekend and taking photos of him around Silicon Valley.

Apple releases the latest version of Safari, along with an extensions gallery. PC World lists the 8 best Safari extensions.

Seth Priebatsch of SCVNGR talks about what it’s like being under the protective investment umbrella of Google.

What the classified military reports released on WikiLeaks means in the context of actual fighting, according to Noah Shachtman, a Wired reporter embedded with a military unit.

Time Inc. is becoming frustrated with Apple’s refusal to approve subscription apps for digital magazines on the iPad.

SAI investigates 10 reasons why you really should love Microsoft.

A report reveals how women are using the Internet, analysing their usage of social networking and retail behaviour.

Google protects their Android apps from piracy.

Facebook would like you to ask more questions; the social network unrolls its new question feature, inviting users to ask their social network anything they need answers to.

Guess who’s got (more than) two thumbs and another round of investors? That’s right. Business Insider. Turbocharged!

