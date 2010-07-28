10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:
- Gawker gives Mark Zuckerberg the paparazzi treatment, stalking the young CEO over the weekend and taking photos of him around Silicon Valley.
- Apple releases the latest version of Safari, along with an extensions gallery. PC World lists the 8 best Safari extensions.
- Seth Priebatsch of SCVNGR talks about what it’s like being under the protective investment umbrella of Google.
- What the classified military reports released on WikiLeaks means in the context of actual fighting, according to Noah Shachtman, a Wired reporter embedded with a military unit.
- Time Inc. is becoming frustrated with Apple’s refusal to approve subscription apps for digital magazines on the iPad.
- SAI investigates 10 reasons why you really should love Microsoft.
- A report reveals how women are using the Internet, analysing their usage of social networking and retail behaviour.
- Google protects their Android apps from piracy.
- Facebook would like you to ask more questions; the social network unrolls its new question feature, inviting users to ask their social network anything they need answers to.
- Guess who’s got (more than) two thumbs and another round of investors? That’s right. Business Insider. Turbocharged!
