10 Things We Learned Today

Dianne de Guzman

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em: 

Safari Extensions Gallery

  • Gawker gives Mark Zuckerberg the paparazzi treatment, stalking the young CEO over the weekend and taking photos of him around Silicon Valley.
  • Apple releases the latest version of Safari, along with an extensions gallery. PC World lists the 8 best Safari extensions.
  • Seth Priebatsch of SCVNGR talks about what it’s like being under the protective investment umbrella of Google.
  • What the classified military reports released on WikiLeaks means in the context of actual fighting, according to Noah Shachtman, a Wired reporter embedded with a military unit.
  • Time Inc. is becoming frustrated with Apple’s refusal to approve subscription apps for digital magazines on the iPad.
  • SAI investigates 10 reasons why you really should love Microsoft.
  • A report reveals how women are using the Internet, analysing their usage of social networking and retail behaviour.
  • Google protects their Android apps from piracy.
  • Facebook would like you to ask more questions; the social network unrolls its new question feature, inviting users to ask their social network anything they need answers to.
  • Guess who’s got (more than) two thumbs and another round of investors? That’s right. Business Insider. Turbocharged!

