10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:
- Nokia is looking to bring some new blood into the company and SAI takes a look at 10 problematic Nokia phones unveiled over the years.
- Citigroup unveils a new feature of its iPhone app: a security flaw. The banking company asked all customers to upgrade to the latest version of its app to avoid exposure to vulnerabilities in security.
- Speaking of security problems, AT&T is not saying how many customers had their private info up for grabs in last month’s iPad security breach.
- WikiLeaks publishes 90,000 classified military documents on known ties between Pakistan and the Afghanistan Taliban.
- The government says it’s perfectly OK for you to jailbreak your iPhone. Steve, you’ll just have to deal.
- Everyone wants a part of the Groupon craze, including Yelp, who is testing the use of “time-limited local deals,” according to TechCrunch.
- Google “downplays” problems they’ve had meeting a June 30 deadline to take over the Los Angeles government email system.
- Download the 6 BlackBerry apps you’ll need as a business traveller.
- AT&T is setting up a new Wi-Fi hot zone in Charlotte, N.C., hoping to alleviate the pressures on 3G networks.
- If your computer screen isn’t 27″, on Tuesday, Apple can solve your problem. The tech company is rumoured to be announcing a 27″ cinema display, along with (maybe) the Magic Trackpad.
