10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

Nokia is looking to bring some new blood into the company and SAI takes a look at 10 problematic Nokia phones unveiled over the years.

Citigroup unveils a new feature of its iPhone app: a security flaw. The banking company asked all customers to upgrade to the latest version of its app to avoid exposure to vulnerabilities in security.

Speaking of security problems, AT&T is not saying how many customers had their private info up for grabs in last month’s iPad security breach.

WikiLeaks publishes 90,000 classified military documents on known ties between Pakistan and the Afghanistan Taliban.

The government says it’s perfectly OK for you to jailbreak your iPhone. Steve, you’ll just have to deal.

Everyone wants a part of the Groupon craze, including Yelp, who is testing the use of “time-limited local deals,” according to TechCrunch.

Google “downplays” problems they’ve had meeting a June 30 deadline to take over the Los Angeles government email system.

Download the 6 BlackBerry apps you’ll need as a business traveller.

AT&T is setting up a new Wi-Fi hot zone in Charlotte, N.C., hoping to alleviate the pressures on 3G networks.

If your computer screen isn’t 27″, on Tuesday, Apple can solve your problem. The tech company is rumoured to be announcing a 27″ cinema display, along with (maybe) the Magic Trackpad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.