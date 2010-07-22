10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:
- Dell has to dig deep — the company is paying $100 million to settle charges filed against them by the SEC.
- Microsoft is doing quite well, thank you very much: they’ve earned $16.04 billion in revenue to be exact.
- Despite that, is there a coup brewing at Microsoft?
- Flipboard is having problems running Facebook and Twitter after too many users installed the app.
- Looking to jump ship to a new job? Here’s a list of the 25 best tech companies to work for.
- Amazon’s Q2 earnings are underwhelming, but the Kindle has been shown to be performing well. Don’t discount them yet.
- AT&T manages a good second quarter, despite introducing limited data plans to its customers.
- Multitasking on the iPhone allows Skype to run in the background and receive phone calls.
- Apple has been labelled as “the company with the most security vulnerabilities,” according to an article in Ars Technica.
- AOL launches an HTML5 mobile site and two Android apps, which gives users location-based weather updates and traffic (among other things).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.