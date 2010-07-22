10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

Dell has to dig deep — the company is paying $100 million to settle charges filed against them by the SEC.

Microsoft is doing quite well, thank you very much: they’ve earned $16.04 billion in revenue to be exact.

Despite that, is there a coup brewing at Microsoft?

Flipboard is having problems running Facebook and Twitter after too many users installed the app.

Looking to jump ship to a new job? Here’s a list of the 25 best tech companies to work for.

Amazon’s Q2 earnings are underwhelming, but the Kindle has been shown to be performing well. Don’t discount them yet.

AT&T manages a good second quarter, despite introducing limited data plans to its customers.

Multitasking on the iPhone allows Skype to run in the background and receive phone calls.

Apple has been labelled as “the company with the most security vulnerabilities,” according to an article in Ars Technica.

AOL launches an HTML5 mobile site and two Android apps, which gives users location-based weather updates and traffic (among other things).

