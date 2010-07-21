10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

Nexus One can no longer be purchased directly from Google. So long, N1… we barely knew ye.

Once your parents tried to friend you on Facebook, you knew it was inevitable — Facebook hits 500 million users.

First there were 500 million users. Now the naysayers are talking of how Facebook could fall.

As more quarterly reports roll out, Netflix manages to disappoint, despite a growth in subscribers and expansion to Canada.

Flipboard, Flipboard, Flipboard. The iPad app is taking the web by storm today, taking social media and giving it a “prettier” spin.

EBay and PayPal manages to surpass analyst expectations in their second quarter report unveiled Wednesday.

Verizon is rumoured to be switching to a limited data plan later this month. Say goodbye to streaming Pandora on your phone.

Amazon boasted of the e-book gaining more ground with readers earlier this week; now Google Editions is competing by working with independent booksellers to sell e-books through local bookstore websites.

The iPad has finally forced the hand of developers: a report says that the demand for freelancers with HTML5 skills are growing.

Have you resisted the iPad, but still want a tablet? Wired rounds up the Apple iPad competition.

