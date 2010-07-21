10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:
- Nexus One can no longer be purchased directly from Google. So long, N1… we barely knew ye.
- Once your parents tried to friend you on Facebook, you knew it was inevitable — Facebook hits 500 million users.
- First there were 500 million users. Now the naysayers are talking of how Facebook could fall.
- As more quarterly reports roll out, Netflix manages to disappoint, despite a growth in subscribers and expansion to Canada.
- Flipboard, Flipboard, Flipboard. The iPad app is taking the web by storm today, taking social media and giving it a “prettier” spin.
- EBay and PayPal manages to surpass analyst expectations in their second quarter report unveiled Wednesday.
- Verizon is rumoured to be switching to a limited data plan later this month. Say goodbye to streaming Pandora on your phone.
- Amazon boasted of the e-book gaining more ground with readers earlier this week; now Google Editions is competing by working with independent booksellers to sell e-books through local bookstore websites.
- The iPad has finally forced the hand of developers: a report says that the demand for freelancers with HTML5 skills are growing.
- Have you resisted the iPad, but still want a tablet? Wired rounds up the Apple iPad competition.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.