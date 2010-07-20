10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:

Apple announced they earned a bit of money this past quarter ($3.25 billion dollars), surpassing expectations of a low-profit performance.

Yahoo! had its second quarter earning announcement as well, but managed disappointing numbers for investors.

Microsoft announces the pricing of Kinect, their motion sensory addition to the Xbox, at $150.

Google Images search is updated this week, increasing the amount of images found during a search among other updates.

Speaking of Google, they also locked down a 20-year wind energy deal in Iowa as part of their new arm of the company, Google Energy LLC.

Playboy launches a SFW website that doesn’t include the one reason most people “read” Playboy.

Did you or didn’t you, Zuckerberg? Even his lawyers aren’t sure whether Zuckerberg signed a contract that gives some guy 84 per cent of Facebook.

4chan hackers launch a second day of attacks against media site Gawker.com.

Developers pulling their hair out over problems Twitter has been experiencing these past two months.

What digital media looks like, from the viewpoint of a 3-year-old birthday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.