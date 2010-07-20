10 Things We Learned Today

Here’s today’s roundup of tech news in case you missed ’em:
- Apple announced they earned a bit of money this past quarter ($3.25 billion dollars), surpassing expectations of a low-profit performance.
- Yahoo! had its second quarter earning announcement as well, but managed disappointing numbers for investors.
- Microsoft announces the pricing of Kinect, their motion sensory addition to the Xbox, at $150.
- Google Images search is updated this week, increasing the amount of images found during a search among other updates.
- Speaking of Google, they also locked down a 20-year wind energy deal in Iowa as part of their new arm of the company, Google Energy LLC.
- Playboy launches a SFW website that doesn’t include the one reason most people “read” Playboy.
- Did you or didn’t you, Zuckerberg? Even his lawyers aren’t sure whether Zuckerberg signed a contract that gives some guy 84 per cent of Facebook.
- 4chan hackers launch a second day of attacks against media site Gawker.com.
- Developers pulling their hair out over problems Twitter has been experiencing these past two months.
- What digital media looks like, from the viewpoint of a 3-year-old birthday.
