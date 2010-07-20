10 Things We Learned Today

Photo: Gizmodo.com

Here’s tonight’s roundup of tech news, in case you missed ’em:



Analysts are split over the effect of Apple’s June earnings report, which will be released Tuesday afternoon; given the woes over the much-reported iPhone 4 antenna issues, coupled with the delays in the release of the white backed version, it’s not looking that great.

HP has trademarked the name “Palmpad” leading to further speculation that the newest addition to the slate competition will be running WebOS.

Although Amazon is reporting that they are selling more Kindle books than the hardbound version, poets are annoyed with the reading device and its electronic alteration of their work.

WikiLeaks is back, offering whistleblowers two improved ways to submit sensitive information.

IBM has increased its profit over the last quarter, but its sales are still short.

Fix your iPhone 4 antenna problems. (Personal favourite: the sport headband method.)

Wired’s feature on the relationship between Apple and AT&T hits the web, documenting the relationship between the two mega-companies.

The reviews on the Windows Phone 7 continue to roll in and the verdict so far is: underwhelming.

Motorola i1 is finally coming to Sprint, and is the first Android product to support Nextel Direct Connect push-to-talk feature.

Netflix is expanding their business to Canada, increasing earnings estimates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.