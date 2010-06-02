10 Things We Learned Today

- Google, up until now the rare company that lets employees pick their operating system, has banned Microsoft’s Windows, ostensibly for security reasons. Microsoft responded by mocking the journalists who bought that explanation.
- Adobe announced a new platform to help magazines create iPad versions like the Wired app everyone is raving about. Flash who?
- Joshua Schachter, founder of Yahoo-acquired Delicious, is leaving Google after just a year and a half on the job.
- Yahoo also lost a high-profile employee, Kellan Elliott-McCrea from the Flickr team.
- Groupon may be a massive success, but it is still catering to a pretty small niche: young, single, college-educated, wealthy women.
- Zynga, the leading developer of social games, has been bleeding users ever since Facebook made it harder for apps to spam users’ news feeds. In all, the company has now lost over 10% of its monthly active users on Facebook. Will the company’s expansion on to Yahoo reverse the trend?
- Steve Ballmer has a major weakness as the CEO of a software corporation: he doesn’t care about products.
- Online advertising now makes up 5% of all ad spending in the United States. That’s pretty dramatic growth for a sector that didn’t exist a little over a decade ago.
- Hulu is the second biggest name in online video (after Google’s YouTube), but it isn’t getting any bigger.
- Yahoo is coming after local newspapers with original content of its own.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.