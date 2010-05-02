10 Things We Learned Today

News from Google’s developer conference, I/O, dominates tonight’s roundup:
- Google is launching the Chrome Web Store, an app store for the web. As part of its presentation, the company announced that Chrome now has north of 70 million active users.
- The company also announced an open API for Latitude, its location-aware mobile app, in a bid to become the centre of the location universe. We think the company will probably lose out to Facebook here, but First Round Capital’s Josh Kopelman thinks this is a game changer, and his opinion is more important than ours.
- Life working at one of Foxconn’s sweatshops in China is completely miserable, according to a journalist who spent a month building Apple products. Conditions at Foxconn continue to create a lot of bad publicity for Apple, but lots of other major U.S. tech companies do business with Foxconn too.
- Vietnamese gadget site Tinh Te continues to corner the market in Apple gadget scoops, this time turning up a prototype iPod Touch complete with a camera. This is the third such scoop for the site in the past week and a half, which must be driving the secrecy fanatics at Apple insane.
- Google cofounder Sergey Brin, on Street View vans accidentally collecting private data from unsecured wireless networks: “We screwed up, and I’m not making excuses about it.” That’s about right. There’s no real fire here.
- Yahoo’s acquisition of content farm Associated Content is bad news for AOL, which is running a media factory of its own, but CEO Tim Armstrong probably isn’t too broken up about it — he made $15 million on the deal.
- Google Wave is now open to everyone, no invitation required. But it doesn’t look like it’s about to achieve mainstream success.
- Hot NYC startup Stickybits raised $1.8 million, and is rolling along with its barcode-scanning mobile app that lets you attach digital content to real world objects.
- 99% of intercontinental data flows through underwater cables, not satellites. Which is too bad, since those cables are incredibly insecure.
- Sports Illustrated’s HTML5-based app looks very sharp. Congratulations, HTML5, you’re the subject of the newest thing that’s going to save print meme:
