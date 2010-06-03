10 Things We Learned Today

- AT&T is killing off the unlimited 3G data plan. Users will have to choose between two limited plans, and pay on the meter beyond their soft caps. Most data bandwidth is used by a tiny percentage of superusers, so it makes sense for AT&T to try to squeeze them.
- AT&T will also finally allow tethering — for an extra $20 a month.
- All Things Digital’s D8 conference hit its stride last night with a talk from Steve Jobs, though we didn’t find everything he said all that convincing. Here’s what else you missed at D8 today.
- Google bought startup Invite Media for $70 million. Not a bad return for Nat Turner, the 24 year-old founder.
- People love online porn. Sure, you thought you knew this already, but did you know that it made up 12% of the sites on the web?
- Google’s Chrome OS is finally coming this fall. Exactly where and to what it’s coming is unclear, but it looks like it could be limited to a few netbooks in Asia to start with. Microsoft isn’t shaking just yet.
- Google’s AdMob ads for the iPad are here, and they… look just like Google’s ads elsewhere.
- Jason Rapp joined Mahalo as President.
- The majority of you think Bill Gates should come back to Microsoft to take over from Steve Ballmer. (He won’t.)
- Google enlisted the help of Miley Cyrus to push YouTube’s public service project. Cringe-inducing video below:
