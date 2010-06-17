10 Things We Learned Today

- AOL is finally getting rid of Bebo, the social networking service it disastrously acquired during the Time Warner era for $850 million. AOL will reportedly receive less than $10 million for the service.
- The execution of iPhone preordering yesterday was a complete disaster, but the more important thing is what fuelled it: Apple absolutely killed it, selling 600,000 phones yesterday. Apple is set to make a boatload of cash off the release, and analysts responded by raising their estimates.
- Fresh details came out about the Yahoo-Associated Content deal.
- Google is taking a second shot at a cloud-based video editor for YouTube. Here’s how to use it.
- Michael Arrington wants to sell his site, TechCrunch. We put in an offer.
- Nokia slashed guidance and generally continued its downward spiral. Not that they asked us, but they should consider making better products.
- New York City Startup Hot Potato completely overhauled its iPhone app.
- In the wake of Yahoo’s failure to acquire Foursquare, Foursquare acquired a Yahoo.
- As smartphones become ever more common, mobile search is getting huge, but ad revenue is still tiny.
- Ning announced its new emphasis on helping network creators monetise. Is it enough to right the ship?
