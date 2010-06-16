10 Things We Learned Today

- Apple began taking preorders for the iPhone 4. Consumers went nuts. Apple and AT&T couldn’t handle the spike in activity, and AT&T is already sold out. iFans got angry and vented on Twitter. The upshot: Apple is going to sell a lot of phones, very quickly.
- The day before the iPhone actually goes on sale, Motorola will release its new Droid phone. Whoops.
- It emerged that one-time eBay CEO and current California gubernatorial hopeful Meg Whitman paid a $200,000 settlement to a former employee, allegedly because she shoved her in a rage.
- To U.S. law enforcement officials are reportedly unhappy about AOL’s sale of instant messaging service ICQ to Russian firm Digital Sky Technologies. ICQ is apparently the IM client of choice amongst criminals — who knew? — and the authorities fear it will be harder to get cooperation from a company based in Russia.
- At E3, Microsoft finally gave its controller-free gaming technology — until now known by its code name, Project Natal — a name: Kinect. rumours put the price of the device at around $150.
- Also at E3, as expected, Nintendo announced the successor to the DS, its uber-successful handheld gaming device. The new device, the 3DS, looks pretty sweet.
- Microsoft is spending a staggering $80 million pushing Office 2010.
- Sony announced its answer to the iPad, the Dash. It has an alarm clock.
- The New York Times has now dedicated around $4,200 worth of man hours to thinking about and expressing its non-binding feelings about the word ‘tweet’.
- UCBComedy took a look at how BP might handle a coffee spill in the office. Enjoy:
