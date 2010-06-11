10 Things We Learned Today

Photo: audreyjm529
- The FBI is launching an investigation into the security hole that allowed hackers to discover the email addresses of iPad 3G owners. More than 100,000 email addresses are known to have been uncovered. The flaw seems to be AT&T’s doing. More bad publicity for the AT&T/Apple partnership is the last thing either company needed.
- Twitter acquired a Dabble DB, an analytics startup. Selling analytics is a big part of Twitter’s monetization plan, and within a few months it will be wrapping all links in tweets, giving it a huge new pool of data to mine.
- Google decided to look like Bing for the day. It went very poorly, and the company pulled the plug on the experiment early.
- Office Live, Microsoft’s answer to Google Docs, isn’t any good. If there’s one thing Microsoft should be able to get right online, it’s making an office suite better than Google’s. No such luck.
- Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, finally responded to some of our allegations about his past. In short, he isn’t proud of some of the things he’s done to get where he is.
- Digg founder and CEO Kevin Rose is leaving his online show, Diggnation, at the end of the year. He plans to start up a new show, which will be announced in the near future.
- The New York Times issued a proclamation forbidding its writers from using the word ‘tweet’ to refer to sending messages via Twitter, presumably because it reminds them that their business model is dying.
- Yet another Googler left the company to join AOL. This time it was HR exec Charlie grey.
- There are people out there spending over $10,000 on social gaming. Do we have to stop calling these transactions ‘micropayments’?
- USA Today got a sneak peek at Rock Band 3, including the new keyboard. It looks awesome:
