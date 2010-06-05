10 Things We Learned This Week

Photo: All Things D
- All Things Digital held its D8 conference, featuring all of the biggest names in tech, none of whom acquitted themselves particularly well. Mark Zuckerberg completely lost it. Steve Jobs stretched the truth. And Steve Ballmer reminded us of everything wrong with his tenure at Microsoft.
- AOL is using negotiations with Microsoft over a new search deal as a means to feel out an acquisition.
- AT&T announced that it would eliminate the unlimited 3G data plan, in favour of two types of metered plan. The move was met by howls of protest from the pundits, which were in turn met by eye-rolling from us.
- Zynga and Google both made new startup acquisitions. That’s Zynga’s second acquisition this year; for Google, it’s just par for the course.
- We already knew the Internet loved porn, but we learned exactly how much the Internet loves porn.
- Google finally confirmed that its much-discussed Chrome OS would arrive this fall on a few netbooks.
- We got a detailed look at user behaviour and demographics for two billion-dollar startups: Twitter and Groupon.
- Two important gadgets launched: the HTC Evo 4G, which has been very well received, but failed to generate iPhone-like buzz around its launch, and the Dell Streak, which meets the (we suspect) imaginary demand for a device in between a smartphone and a tablet.
- The job market still looks grim overall, but there are some awesome job openings at Apple and at some of the hottest startups out there.
- Do you love the iPad, but wish it were less portable? There’s a DIY wall mount for that:
