10 Things We Learned This Week

- Facebook finally addressed the storm of privacy blowup, rolling out some simpler controls. The sharpest critics aren’t satisfied, but the mainstream media’s brief interest in the issue has dried up, and the story appears to be fizzling out at last.
- Google’s latest mobile OS, Android 2.2, continued to impress. The Flash implementation, on the other hand, was panned.
- Apple passed Microsoft in terms of market capitalisation, which seemed unthinkable a decade ago. Microsoft still makes makes much more money, but the trendlines aren’t promising.
- Microsoft shook things up, axing the Entertainment and Devices division responsible for gaming and mobile, getting rid of two top execs in the process.
- Google kept shopping for startups, this time by hiring the entire team of travel company Ruba, rather than through a conventional acquisition.
- The iPad went on sale internationally. As per usual with these gadget releases, Apple fanboys lined up to buy them.
- The Foxconn-suicide scandal is still in full swing. Various pundits pointed out that the suicide rate at Foxconn isn’t actually all that high, considering the massive size of the plant. At least, it wasn’t; the deaths picked up this week. Foxconn promised to install a net around the rooftops employees had been jumping off.
- Twitter updated its terms of service, forbidding third-party in-stream ads, and reserving the right to charge for display ads around tweets. Some developers and VCs pushed back against the notion that third-parties were being squeezed out.
- Foursquare made a big hire, announced that it was doing 10 check-ins per second, and continued experiencing technical difficulties. Still no word on an acquisition or funding round.
- AOL turned 25 years old! (Here’s how that’s even possible.) It threw a bunch of parties, including this one for the bloggers who represent its future.
