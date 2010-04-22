10 Things We Learned From Jim Chanos

A catalyst for our involvement was simply a phone call I got from a friend in Dallas who ran a hedge fund who asked if I had seen Jonathan Weil of the Texas Wall Street Journal's Heard On The Street column if I had heard the accounting of the energy merchant banks. And I had not seen it.

So he faxed it to me - email was still not ubiquitous at that point - and it was a really interesting column about how the energy merchant banks had lobbied the SEC successfully for getting mark-to-model and mark-to-market accounting for their long term investing in energy derivatives. To take the present value of all the future profits that were written into the derivatives were sold as opposed to adjusting it pro-rata over the life of the contract. And they were celebrating.

The article if I can recall went on to say that there were a number of academics and accountants who were worried about this practice. That anytime you could front-load profits you'd really suspect that company of corporate abuse. We had experience with this in a number of areas in the first subprime fiasco in the mid-90s and then way way back going back to the annuity issuers - Baldwin United and others - back in the early-80s. They were selling insurance policies and cooking up all their future assumed income up front.

Read the interview ->

