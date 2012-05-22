SHELL VS. THE ESKIMO: How One Of The Largest Oil Companies In The World Negotiates For Drilling Rights

Photo: Shell via YouTube

If you think oil executives wearing suits march into communities and use muscle and intimidation to secure drilling rights, then you’re flat out wrong.This summer, barring a last-minute stay, Shell will begin exploratory drilling off Alaska’s North Slope (literally, on top of Alaska) in the hopes of finding oil deposits.



The drilling has been opposed by conservation groups, who fear an oil spill in such a remote area would be unmanageable and endanger whales and polar bears.

But as it turns out, the residents who actually live on the North Slope — 9,430 as of the 2010 census — are much more sanguine.

As reporter Bob Reiss writes in his latest book, “The Eskimo and the Oil Man” (Business Plus), the largely Inupiat Eskimo community there recognise the need for jobs, income and cheap energy that drilling would bring to not just them but the entire country.

As Barrow, AK mayor Edward Itta, the central figure in Reiss’ book, says:

“It is a high being an American. I know the country needs energy. I have to find a balance.”

Reiss was given unprecedented access to Shell’s negotiations, led by Shell’s Alaska VP Pete Slaiby, with Itta as well as its lobbying preparations in Congress.

We put together a few fascinating facts we learned about how an oil company makes its pitch on such a sensitive topic.

