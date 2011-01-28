10 Interesting Things We Just Learned About Demand Media

Photo: Demand Media
Demand Media, the controversial content farm company, just had a successful IPO.BusinessWeek’s Felix Gillette just wrote up a great profile of the company, in particular their interesting CIO Byron Reese, whom we hear less about than Demand’s media-facing CEO Richard Rosenblatt.
Here are some highlights.
That's versus $24 for Google and $124 for Amazon (and about $4 for Facebook).
Byron Reese, Demand's Chief Innovation Officer and the inventor of the content farm model, seems like a kooky -- and awesome guy
Reese is an avid deer hunter, fan of Byzantine history, and recently visited North Korea. According to his official bio, he started his first company in college. The business? 'Elaborate practical jokes.'
Here's what people who worked with him said about him: 'He's an idea generator, the guy just has a gazillion ideas'; 'He comes up with off-the-wall ideas and then he executes them.'
We'd love to buy him a beer.
Demand Media didn't actually invent the content farm idea, it got into it by buying Reese's company PageWise in 2007
The biggest moneymaker, though, was santamail.org, which sold parents personalised letters from Santa for their kids
Each letter was postmarked North Pole, Alaska, and sold for $9.95.
The margins were huge and the business was a 'cash machine.' No kidding.
The Santa myth strikes again!
Another early experiment was happynews.com, which aggregated positive news stories from around the web
It was popular but critics mocked it. The Washington Post called it 'Prozac for the web.'
We love the idea, though.
That was in an earlier story by Wired on the company, which we'd read, but we'd forgotten that tidbit, so thanks to BusinessWeek for including it.
We already knew this, but it's worth noting that Demand makes half its money from domain name registration, not content, and still loses money
Want to make money on the internet? Demand's Reese has a tip for you: buy tons of old, public domain books and turn them into websites
For example, by working a few hours, you could take an old Creole cookbook and turn it into the best site for Creole recipes, and make money from Google ads for cooking-ware. One site might not make you tons of money.
But a thousand would.
