10 Things We Learned About Social Media From eBay's Chief Blogger

We recently sat down with Richard Brewer-Hay, the chief blogger behind eBay Ink, to find out what it takes to make a good corporate blog.



Brewer-Hay built the blog from the ground up in 2008, and he’s spent the past two years refining the eBay’s social media strategy.

The company’s presence across various online platforms now has a modest but loyal following — the blog gets 10,600 unique visitors monthly, and the twitter account has 4,300 followers. But Brewer-Hay emphasises that, most importantly, it’s become a forum for the tightly-knit eBay community to voice their opinions and get direct access to the C-suite.

Brewer-Hay shared with us what he’s learned through his experience launching eBay Ink, what it takes to build real relationships with your customers, and why blogging is a lot like being a bartender.

Know why you're getting involved in social media 'Because everyone else is doing it' is a terrible reason to start a blog or twitter account for your company. You have to know why you're doing it -- otherwise, don't bother, Brewer-Hay tells us. Do you want to build better customer relationships? Are you looking to create a community for your fans? Do you just want to be more in tune with what your customers are saying about you? You 'must have specific goals, and stick to them,' he says. At eBay Ink, Brewer-Hay's goals are the same today as they were the day the site was launched: to give the company human voice, to offer transparency. and to take external perceptions and use them for big internal decisions. Be human The main purpose of a corporate blog is to put a face on your company. To do that, you have to give your company 'a human voice,' says Brewer-Hay. That means avoiding a formal tone and anything too 'corporate,' like robotic press releases. Instead, be conversational, be responsive, be real. At eBay Ink, Brewer-Hay went so far as to put his face right the blog's homepage. 'That was a completely conscious decision,' he says, remarking that it took a lot of thought about the risks and the rewards of doing so before he could take that leap. It's been an overwhelmingly positive decision. Customers can now identify with eBay as being comprised of real people -- rather than looking at it as just another impersonal company. Be consistent You have to be consistent if you want to build a following, or become a go-to destination for your readers. Brewer-Hay's standard for eBay Ink is 3-4 posts per week, and 6 tweets per day. Consistency is a crucial part of a social media strategy. You have ask yourself: 'Are you ready to have that conversation every day?' he says. Know where to draw the line between business and personal While the purpose of a corporate blog is to put a personal face on your company, you have to know the boundaries. Of course, this standard will be different for every business. If the corporate culture you've created is on the more easy-going and relaxed side, you probably don't have to worry about it as much. If your business (and its clients) are more conservative, be a little more cautious. And, be warned: no matter your company's culture, if your blog gets too personal, it ends up being 'all about you,' Brewer-Hay warns. Don't forget that your blog is for your customers. Be transparent The decision to take on social media involves lowering your guards and welcoming critics and fans alike. And with it comes a greater need for transparency, says Brewer-Hay. A section of eBay Ink's homepage is populated with links to relevant external blog posts -- including ones that aren't complimentary. Brewer-Hay even goes so far to highlight negative posts when the criticisms are valid. Another reason to do it: recognising the problems people are having with your company gives you a chance to respond, either by explaining your decision-making or changing the way you do things. Instill a clear comment policy Develop a thick skin Online, people don't hesitate to tell you exactly what they think about you, your company, and even things that you have no control over -- usually in extremely blunt terms. It's key to 'develop a thick skin,' says Brewer-Hay. 'It never stops.' You need to be prepared to respond to your attackers in a responsible, unemotional way. Go where your audience is Having that conversation means often getting out of your blog and going where your audience is. If they're talking about you on Twitter, discuss it on Twitter; if they're talking about you on someone else's blog, go there and respond, Brewer-Hay advises. That sort of persistence and consistency gives you more credibility, he explains. It shows your customers that you're 'always paying attention' and not about to back down. Corporate social media only works if it's a priority for everyone, from the top-down You have to have the blessing and support of everyone in the company, from the top-down, says Brewer-Hay. If the C-suite isn't behind your company's social media campaign, it's not going to be successful. Brewer-Hay offers up this analogy of his role as chief blogger: 'I'm just like the bartender who serves you your beer.' Hundreds of people may have been involved in getting you that drink, from the brewers to the packagers to the truck drivers, but you only see the face of the person who's handing it to you. That's why Brewer-Hay strives to make the eBay blog about more than just him -- he aims to create what he calls a 'lifestream for the brand.' His strategy involves showing you the faces and voices of the individuals who make up the company, by doing things like conducting Q&A sessions, with everyone from the cafeteria line worker to the CMO, and letting other employees explain corporate issues via video interview. The whole point of social media is to give your business a human voice. What better way to do it than by letting your customers see the real people that make up your company? Now, be sure to check out: Here's What Huge Brands Have Learned From Twitter >



