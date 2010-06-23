Here's What You Need To Know Before Today's Huge US Vs. Algeria Match

Gregory White
Jozy Altidore

At 9:30 AM EST, the U.S. takes on Algeria in a crunch tie to see who will advance to the round of 16 in the 2010 World Cup.

Simultaneously, England will be playing Slovenia. Both matches play off the other, and the results of each will be vital in determining who moves on to the next round.

We’ll get you up to speed on all the possibilities here.

Formation: US National Team

Source: World Cup College

Formation: Algeria

Note: Algeria's squad in green.

Source: Zonal Marking

U.S. Injury Update

Jozy Altidore, forward, sat out practice Tuesday, though is expected to recover and play against Algeria.

Key Player for the U.S.: Landon Donovan

Landon Donovan came alive in the match against Slovenia, propelling his team to a tie and nearly to victory. He will have to carry the side again if they hope to defeat Algeria, and secure passage into the round of 16.

Key Player for Algeria

As this match will be about the U.S. team's ability to score, the youthful Algerian keeper, Rais M'Bolhi, will be key. He shut out England in his first match, though the way they played, that isn't saying much.

Scenario 1: The U.S. beats Algeria

If the U.S. win, they will advance to the round of 16 regardless of the England vs. Slovenia result.

The U.S. will win the group, in this scenario, if they (via USSoccer.com)

Win by a greater goal difference than England wins by

Win and England win by same goal differential while the U.S. maintains its +2 goals scored advantage

Win by two or more goals and England / Slovenia tie

Win by one goal and England / Slovenia tie while scoring more goals than Slovenia

Scenario 2: The U.S. ties Algeria, England lose

The U.S. also advances in this scenario.

Scenario 3: The U.S. ties Algeria, England ties Slovenia

For the U.S. to advance in this scenario, they must hold onto their +2 goals scored advantage over England.

Scenario 4: The U.S. ties Algeria, England wins

The U.S. is eliminated from the tournament.

Scenario 5: The U.S. loses to Algeria

The U.S. is eliminated from the tournament.

