Here's What You Need To Know Before Today's Huge US Vs. Algeria Match

At 9:30 AM EST, the U.S. takes on Algeria in a crunch tie to see who will advance to the round of 16 in the 2010 World Cup.
Simultaneously, England will be playing Slovenia. Both matches play off the other, and the results of each will be vital in determining who moves on to the next round.
We’ll get you up to speed on all the possibilities here.
Jozy Altidore, forward, sat out practice Tuesday, though is expected to recover and play against Algeria.
Landon Donovan came alive in the match against Slovenia, propelling his team to a tie and nearly to victory. He will have to carry the side again if they hope to defeat Algeria, and secure passage into the round of 16.
As this match will be about the U.S. team's ability to score, the youthful Algerian keeper, Rais M'Bolhi, will be key. He shut out England in his first match, though the way they played, that isn't saying much.
If the U.S. win, they will advance to the round of 16 regardless of the England vs. Slovenia result.
The U.S. will win the group, in this scenario, if they (via USSoccer.com)
Win by a greater goal difference than England wins by
Win and England win by same goal differential while the U.S. maintains its +2 goals scored advantage
Win by two or more goals and England / Slovenia tie
Win by one goal and England / Slovenia tie while scoring more goals than Slovenia
For the U.S. to advance in this scenario, they must hold onto their +2 goals scored advantage over England.
