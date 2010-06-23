Here's What You Need To Know Before Today's Huge US Vs. Algeria Match

At 9:30 AM EST, the U.S. takes on Algeria in a crunch tie to see who will advance to the round of 16 in the 2010 World Cup.



Simultaneously, England will be playing Slovenia. Both matches play off the other, and the results of each will be vital in determining who moves on to the next round.

We’ll get you up to speed on all the possibilities here.

