10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Happy Friday!

Let’s just dive right into the news.

1. Here’s how Uber was able to successfully launch in New York while its rival Lyft is facing trouble just getting started in Brooklyn and Queens.

2. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sent out a 3,000+ word manifesto to employees Thursday morning. The letter says big changes are coming to the company in all areas. It also sounds like he may shift the way the company is organised again, which could potentially mean layoffs.

3. Has the iWatch been delayed? Plugged-in analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says production won’t start until November. Many have reported that Apple would launch the iWatch in October.

4. The FTC is suing Amazon. The complaint says parents are being charged for unauthorised in-app purchases their kids make. The FTC dinged Apple for a similar practice several months ago.

5. AT&T is expanding its program that will let some apps and services pay for the data their customers use. This has net neutrality advocates freaking out.

6. A Chinese Samsung supplier has been accused of using child labour. Investigators from China Labour Watch, a nonprofit group, found “several” underage workers at the factory of one of Samsung’s suppliers.

7. Amazon has a new file storage product for businesses that could be a threat to smaller companies like Box and Dropbox.

8. Here’s everything we know about CYNK Technologies. It’s a shady company worth $US4 billion that makes a social network that says it can connect you to powerful celebrities if you pay.

9. Amazon wants the FAA’s permission to test its delivery drones outside designated testing zones. The FAA doesn’t allow commercial drone usage in the U.S. right now.

10. Someone is hiding Bitcoin wallets around the San Francisco Bay Area. The wallets are worth about $US20 each. One was even hidden near Mark Zuckerberg’s house.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.