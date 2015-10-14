10 things you need to know in markets today

Good morning! Here are the 10 things you need to know in markets this Wednesday.

JPMorgan missed analyst estimates with its third quarter earnings. The bank reported net income of $US6.8 billion (£4.4 billion) and earnings per share of $US1.68 (£1.10), but said underlying earnings — excluding tax benefits and other items — were $US5.4 billion (£3.5 billion), equivalent to earnings per share of $US1.32 (£0.86). Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $US1.38 (£0.90) per share.

Inflation eased in China in September with CPI rising 1.6% from a year earlier. The increase, well below the 2% pace of August, was below expectations for a rise of 1.8%. The weak inflationary print is reflective of a slowdown in China’s economy and opens the prospect for additional monetary policy easing from the PBOC in the months ahead.

Billionaire Jack Ma, the boss of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has told investors not to worry about China’s cooling economy. In a letter to investors on Tuesday Ma writes: “Recently, signals of China’s economic slowdown have triggered widespread concern and, I believe, overreaction around the world.”

Asian markets are down after a tough session in the US. Japan’s Nikkei is down 2.13% at time of writing (6.34 a.m. BST/1.34 a.m. ET), Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is off 0.54%, and the Shanghai Composite is 0.33% lower.

Employment data is coming. The Bank of England will release data on average earnings growth at 9.30 a.m. BST (4.30 a.m. ET), which is expected to accelerate to 3.1% from 2.9% last time out. Unemployment figures are also due at the same time, expected to hold steady at 5.5%.

Later in the day the US Federal Reserve will give another indication of when when exactly an interest rate rise is likely. The latest Beige Book, a collection of anecdotal evidence about the state of the US economy, will be released at 7.30 p.m. BST (2.30 p.m. ET).

Markit, a UK financial-information company, is partnering with technology company Dell and banks Barclays, HSBC, and Morgan Stanley to launch a new service called Know Your Third Party, or KY3P. The aim is to create a central repository for information required for client or vendor due diligence, cut down on the amount of time it takes to cement a new commercial relationship, and reduce unnecessary, replicative requests for information.

Apple could be facing up to $US862 million (£564.2 million) in damages after a US jury on Tuesday found that the iPhone maker used technology owned by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s licensing arm without permission. The jury in Madison, Wisconsin, ruled that Apple had violated the patent in chips found in many of its most popular devices. The patent improves processor efficiency.

Toyota said on Wednesday it aims to sell more than 30,000 fuel cell vehicles around or after 2020. The Japanese car maker said it will use renewable energy and hydrogen-based production methods at its factories to completely eliminate CO2 emissions by 2050.

Intel reported a 6.3% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, weighed down by continued weak demand for chips used in personal computers. The company’s net income fell to $US3.11 billion (£2 billion) for the third quarter ended September 26, from $US3.32 billion (£2.17 billion) a year earlier.

NOW WATCH: These are the watches worn by the smartest and most powerful men in the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.