10 things you need to know in markets today

Good morning! Here are the 10 things you need to know in markets on Monday.

Glencore is preparing to sell some assets in Australia and Chile. Reuters reports that the commodities trading and mining giant has halted trade of its Hong Kong shares ahead of the deal announcement. Glencore is selling off assets to help pay down some of its $US100 billion (£65.2 billion) debt pile.

Volkswagen could be pulled into trouble in China over its emissions cheating software. China’s quality watchdog said on Monday it is “highly concerned” about the mechanism in Volkswagen’s diesel cars designed to trick emissions tests and would take appropriate follow-up measures. The watchdog did not specify what action it would take.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) could also claw back loans given to Volkswagen. EIB chief Werner Hoyer told a German newspaper the EIB will examine whether Volkswagen used any loans from the European Union to cheat on emissions tests for diesel vehicles and could demand money back.

Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev may raise its takeover offer for SABMiller ahead of Wednesday’s bid deadline. An offer in the range of £43 ($US65.90) to £44 per ($US67.40) share is a possibility, according to a source Reuters spoke with.

Oil prices are up on Monday, as the number of US rigs fell for a sixth straight week. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $US50.09 (£32.67) per barrel at 5.42 a.m. BST (00.42 a.m. ET), up 46 cents from their last settlement.

Asian markets are higher on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei is up 1.64% at time of writing (6.27 a.m.BST/1.27 a.m. ET), while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 1.18%, and China’s Shanghai Composite is 3.87% higher.

The US Federal Reserve’s vice chairman said on Sunday that the central bank’s plan to raise interest rates by the end of the year is not guaranteed. Stanley Fischer said rate-hike plans are an “expectation, not a commitment,” adding: “Both the timing of the first rate increase and any subsequent adjustments to the federal funds rate target will depend critically on future developments in the economy.”

Ford will invest 11.4 billion yuan ($US1.8 billion, £1.1 billion) in expanding research and development in China, CEO Mark Fields said on Monday. Fields was speaking at a corporate event in Shanghai, but did not offer a time frame or any further details on how the money would be spent.

Two former British Rabobank traders are set to become the first defendants to face trial in the United States over Libor fixing this week. Jury selection is scheduled for Tuesday in Manhattan federal court in the case of Anthony Allen, 44, and Anthony Conti, 46, who are accused of helping manipulate interest rates to benefit the Dutch lender’s trading positions.

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Berlin on Saturday in protest against a planned free trade deal between Europe and the United States. Organisers said an estimated 250,000 people took part in the rally against the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) deal.

NOW WATCH: These are the watches worn by the smartest and most powerful men in the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.