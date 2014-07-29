10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising This Morning

1. Havas and AOL will team up to form a programmatic ad-tech service. The Wall Street Journal reports Havas’ trading desk Affiperf will now use ONE, AOL’s current programmatic service.

2. Facebook introduced Bolt, a new app said to be similar to Snapchat, on Instagram this week. Adweek looks at whether the launch of Bolt was Facebook’s way of testing a new in-app ad, or an “app-install ad.”

3. The online real estate database Zillow will acquire its competitor Trulia for around $US3.5 billion in stocks as of Monday.

4. Even after BuzzFeed’s recent plagiarism scandal, ad buyers are still lining up to invest time and money in the site. The main concern for ad buyers will be whether or not the recent discovery will turn readers away.

5. Twitter will report its earnings today; in the past year, it’s reported a huge increase in ad revenue, growing 125% in the first quarter. The company acquired a number of mobile-ad groups including Namo Media and Tap Commerce and hopes to continue to grow ad revenue, Ad Age reports.

6. BuzzFeed draws 75% of its viewers from social media channels such as Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest and is able to successfully bring in unique viewers to its site. BuzzFeed’s creative director Philip Byrne argues that other publishers need to think less about what they are saying to readers and more about how and where they see it in order to be successful online.

7. David Rubin, Pinterest’s new head of brand, looks to attract more men to the online platform in his new role. Digiday reports that Rubin will need to get more men to the site, especially to attract advertisers in light of the site’s growing ad business.

8. Adweek looks at five CMO and executive “dynamic duos” in the industry who are successfully using digital tools to promote their brands.

9. Nadine Stocklin of PubMatic explains in a post for The Wall Street Journal the difference between first party and third party advertising providers — first party being sites that users interact with everyday, and third party being sites you don’t interact with. Stocklin explains why third party providers, who are criticised for tracking users and gathering data, are not as bad as people think.

10. Chat app Kik could be the future of advertising, The Wall Street Journal argues. The app uses “chat bots” to interact with users and apparently, four in 10 U.S. teens are said to use the app. Essentially, brands can use Kik as a tool to interact with consumers and have conversations with them about their brands.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.