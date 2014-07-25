10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know This Morning

1. LinkedIn launched “Direct Sponsored Updates” on its site Thursday.This will allow advertisers to create more targeted messages on the site, similar to Facebook according to Adweek.

2. Total ad spending growth declined from 12% in the first quarter down to 1% in the second quarter amongst five of the six advertising holding agencies. Media Post reports that these five agencies hold 75% of the buying power in the ad business.

3. Elliot Management claimed a 6.7% stake in IPG, Interpublic Group, Thursday.

4. AdExchanger explores why marketers are looking new options for their digital ads, rather than relying on display advertising.



5. Mobile advertising company xAd appointed Beth Gregg as its head of sales. Gregg joins xAd from DataXu.

6. Digiday looks at how readers really feel about sponsored content posts in four charts.

7. Sheryl Sandberg explains that Facebook’s mobile ad numbers don’t just come from app install adds, or ads that pop on your smartphone asking you if you want to download an app.

8. AOL’s head of research, Steven Payne, says advertisers need to be careful when it comes to native advertising on sites like Facebook and Twitter. Payne warns that ads that run in a user’s news feed should not be considered native advertisements.

9. Samsung packs its ads with celebrities in order to create buzz worthy, viral videos according to Adweek.

10. Hershey Co. will cut its ad spending for a second quarter after two years of growth, Ad Age reports.

