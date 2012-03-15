10 Things To Know About Kristen Bell, The Sweet Actress Who Loves Potty humour

We all know that Kristen Bell loves sloths.



But what most people don’t know about the 31-year-old former “Veronica Mars” and “Heroes” actress is that she’s vegetarian, loves potty humour and wants a butt that looks like a cupcake.

Bell graces the cover of this month’s Women’s Health Magazine and reveals a few things you don’t know about the “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” star.

While she doesn’t disclose any “Gossip Girl” secrets, Bell does give us an intimate look into her life with fiancé, actor/comedian Dax Shepard.

Five Fave Flicks: 1. Waiting for Guffman

'Amateur theatre. Eugene Levy. Dairy Queen! What's not to love?'

2. The Jerk

'Steve Martin is a loveable loser raised by a poor black family with a dog named Shithead.'

3. Strangers with Candy

'Amy Sedaris as a heroin addict/boozehound who goes back to high school.'

4. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

'A holiday disaster, Griswold family-style.'

5. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

'Aaaaalrighty then! Geek Chic: favourite Animal-Friendly Finds: 1. Uncle Eddies Vegan Cookies

'It doesn't even matter that they're vegan. They're simply the best cookies. Ever!'

2. Seventh Generation laundry detergent in lavender

'I have very sensitive skin but because it's all-natural, the fragrance isn't irritating.'

3. Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps in peppermint

'These soaps can be used for anything. The peppermint is nice for a foot soak at the end of the day.'

4. Heather Heron 'luxury hemp' handbags

'Designer bags that are animal friendly: Enough said.'

5. Hamadi Shea Leave In Daily Conditioner/Styling Cream

'Tested on actresses, not animals.' Last Time Bell Ate Meat: Her Relationship With Fiancé Dax Shepard: 'We nauseate ourselves with how mushy we are.' Who Does The Cooking: Workout Routine: 'I made a New Year's resolution five years ago to always take the stairs. Even at the airport, I won't take the escalators. I find that those little bits of exercise make a difference. I also do yoga to stay aware of my body, and train twice a week to build muscle.' Homebody v. Party Girl: 'I'm more of a homebody. I'm constantly asked: 'Why don't we see you out?' But that's not what drives me. I prefer to have people over--which I do a lot, because I bought a house that's way too big for me, and four of my friends live there.' 'It's about 5,500 square feet and has two beautiful acres with bobcats and deer. The front room has no furniture and you can slide through it in your socks, so we call it the dance-party room. It may sound bizarre, but it's really fun. I'll walk downstairs and my friends will be hanging out in the living room playing Guitar Hero.' Cursing and Potty humour: Bell Loves Butts: You got to know Kristen Bell... Now learn 8 things you didn't know about Megan Fox>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.