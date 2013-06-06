13 Things You Can Remote Control With Your iPhone

The iPhone is a pretty amazing device.



Besides making calls and sending texts, it lets us share what we’re doing and where we are, read up on the latest news, get recommendations on where to go out to dinner, and more.

But did you know you can use it to control a ton of stuff around your house too?

We’ve put together a list of 13 awesome apps and accessories that will let you take control of your home right from your phone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.