13 Things You Can Remote Control With Your iPhone

The iPhone is a pretty amazing device.
Besides making calls and sending texts, it lets us share what we’re doing and where we are, read up on the latest news, get recommendations on where to go out to dinner, and more.
But did you know you can use it to control a ton of stuff around your house too?
We’ve put together a list of 13 awesome apps and accessories that will let you take control of your home right from your phone.
Instead of using the awful interface on most DVRs today, you can schedule recordings and manage what's on your DVR with the iPhone or iPad apps available from Comcast and other cable/satellite television providers.
Most security companies now offer apps that let you control all aspects of the system you have installed. These can be very handy for those times you need to let someone into your house but don't want to give out your codes.
With the L5 remote add-on, you can turn your iPhone into an extremely easy to use universal remote. Plus, it's a breeze to program - just point your old remote at the sensor and click a button.
Philips's Hue light bulbs can be controlled via a free app for the iPhone. No more tripping over things to the dark when you get home at night - just turn the lights on as you get close to your house!
Not only can you control the Nest thermostat from anywhere with your iPhone ---- it connects to the Internet via wi-fi ---- it also learns what temperatures you like your house to be at different times and on different days.
While your home computer's ability to play a ton of media in all kinds of formats from numerous sources is awesome, sometimes it can feel a bit overwhelming. With Rowmote Pro on your iPhone, you can have all of that versatility with the ease of an app.
With the EOS Remote app from Canon, you can take snazzy family pictures without worrying about timers by using you iPhone to control the shutter and all kinds of settings.
Despite making phones of their own, Sony decided to make an app for the iPhone that gives you access to your PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation Network where ever you are. Now you can get new games to play when you get home while out on the town!
While Roomba's software is pretty good adding keeping most floors clean, sometimes you want to have finer control over what the little vacuum is doing. This app lets you tell the Roomba exactly where to go, kind of like a productive little RC car.
Speaking of RC cars, this 'spy tank' lets you have a mobile video camera that you can control via the iPhone and use to record pictures and videos that can then be uploaded directly to Youtube, Twitter, or Facebook. While you dog or cat might not be too amused, you'll be sure to get plenty of enjoyment out of it.
Black and Decker offers a set of locks that you can lock and unlock with your iPhone. No more fumbling for your keys with one hand while you have your phone in the other - just open the app and tap unlock.
The BabyPing Video Monitor not only lets you watch your child from anywhere on your phone - it'll even send you a notification when it senses that your baby has woken up.
Many car manufacturers have released app that let you control functions of your car - like the locks, air conditioning, and heating - from anywhere, convenient for those days with extreme weather when you'd like your car to be a particular temperature when you get to it.
Ford's app for the electric Focus goes a step further, letting you monitor and control its charging as well as plan routes that will ensure that you get to your destination with power to spare.
