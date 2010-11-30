10 Things You West Coast Folks Have Missed This Morning

Good morning, PST-people. Here’s what has already happened this AM:
Google has already acquired Groupon, a source tells VatorNews. Sounds like b.s.
Facebook is looking at buying Twitter, but it probably doesn’t have the cash.
Schmidt says Google hires more people in a week than Facebook ever has. Unfortunately for Schmidt, people quit Google because it’s a big company.
Microsoft is in talks to provide a TV service through the Xbox in the next year. It could be a virtual cable service, or it could be part of TV Everywhere.
Google is thinking about making an in-house startup incubator to retain fleeing employees
Morgan Stanley’s Legendary Tech Analyst Mary Meeker Moving To Kleiner Perkins
DST wants to invest $100 million at a $4 billion valuation in Twitter. Andreessen Horowitz, and Kleiner Perkins want to invest, as well.
Acer CEO thinks his company will be the number one tablet maker in 2-3 years, knocking off Apple and the iPad.
Suddenly, Rupert Murdoch loves aggregation: His tablet-only newspaper will combine proprietary reporting with rewrites of other people’s stories. What was that about “parasites”?
